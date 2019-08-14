UP Polytechnic results 2019: Udita Shri tops exam with 90.50% marks

education

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:15 IST

Udita Shri, a student of Fashion Designing and Garment technology in Varansi Polytechnic, has topped in UP Polytechnic results announced on Tuesday. Udita Shri scored 90.50% marks, while second position was bagged by Amit Prakash Maurya of same college with 90.23% marks. Sana Fatima of Rajkiya Mahila Polytechnic Lucknow bagged the third place with 89.32% marks and Garima Mishra with 89.07 was at the fourth position. Garima is also from Mahila Polytechnic Lucknow.

Pradeep Kumar with 85.90%, Riya Agarwal with 85.70% and Ayushi Singh with 85.17% were top three rankers in in one year course.

A total of 1,84,494 students participated in the exams, out of which 99,473 students passed, 36,392 passed with back paper, 4672 dropped out of exams and the results of 3,810 students are still incomplete.

In the last ten years, no government polytechnic student has figured in the toppers list. But this time, five students of Mahila Polytechnic Lucknow are in the top ten.

The results were announced at around 1.30am on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary technical education, Sanjeev Kumar Singh congratulated the successful candidates.

What toppers said:

Topper Udita Shree said, “It requires hard work and consistency to succeed. I have to become successful in my life and do something for my parents and society. My family has always supported me in my studies. It is because of them I was able to achieve this target.”

Second topper Amit Prakash Maurya said, “My aim is to become a successful fashion designer, I want to make new designs which are best in world.”

Third topper Sana Fatima said, “My mother gives tuition to students my father works from home, I want to study further but I cannot afford higher studies away from home. The financial condition of family is not good, so I want to support them by doing something, I want to become a successful businesswomen.”

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 08:15 IST