UP teacher forges documents to secure job, suspended
An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly furnishing a fake freedom fighter dependent certificate to secure the job, officials said on Tuesday.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Basic Education Officer) Shravan Gupta on Tuesday said that Munna Kumar Pal got recruited in Ballia in 2010.
Pal, who was transferred here in 2016 as an assistant teacher, was served notice a number of times over furnishing of fake documents, but he did not reply.
"The teacher was suspended on Monday. The salary paid to him will be recovered," Gupta said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Registration begins, check details
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes to resume for standards 9 and above from Feb 1: Telangana CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Cabinet okays over ₹64 crore as cash subsidy for textbooks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparation strategies for CLAT 2021 amid the COVID era
- The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 13th June 2021. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
- As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 2 admit card 2021 for Chandigarh region released
- Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase can download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card online at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Holding breath may increase risk of getting COVID-19: IIT Madras research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More join stir against IIT Goa; CM says ready for talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal reviews progress on implementing new education policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP teacher forges documents to secure job, suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox