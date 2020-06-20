UP varsities, colleges to conduct 2019-20 exams after June 30

education

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:12 IST

The annual and semester exams for 2019-20 academic session of Uttar Pradesh universities and their affiliated colleges will be conducted after June 30, 2020, informed state higher education department officials.

UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has ordered the institutions concerned to ensure necessary arrangements for conducting 2019-20 exams in higher education institutes as well as BEd joint entrance exam-2020, officials informed.

In a missive dated June 19, the chief secretary has asked all vice-chancellors of the state universities, director (higher education) as well as all divisional commissioners and district magistrates besides all regional higher education officials to ensure necessary arrangements for these exams, they added.

In the missive, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, Tiwari has ordered that the BEd-2020 joint entrance exam be conducted on any Sunday in July and no state or private university in Uttar Pradesh should conduct any of its exams on this particular day.

“To ensure the successful conduct of exams, institutions must arrange for adequate sanitisation of examination centres and alcohol-based hand sanitiser for students be made available on all days at entrances of exam halls so that they can disinfect their hands before entering the venue,” Tiwari has added.

Infrared thermometers should be used to measure the temperature of teachers, staff and students while entering the examination centres on all days and use of facemasks, face covers also should be ensured, he further ordered.

The orders make clear that the count of exam centres can be hiked by the institutions to ensure that norms of social distancing are properly maintained and centres are ensured in all districts wherever possible to lessen the need of travel by students and candidates.

For BEd joint entrance exam-2020, the chief secretary has asked that possibility of having centres in other states as per need should also be explored.

Educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh are currently closed for students due to the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Prof Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor, prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) university, Prayagraj said that in wake of the order, a meeting of the varsity examination committee has been convened on June 26 where all issues including possible changes in question papers to facilitate the evaluation of answer copies in these times would be discussed.