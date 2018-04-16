UPJEE Polytechnics admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

UPJEE Polytechnics admit card 2018: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) on Monday released the admit cards or hall tickets for UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnics) or UPJEE(P) 2018.

The examination is scheduled to be held on April 22 across the state in two shifts. The exam will be held for Group A - (Engineering/Technology Diploma Courses) in the first shift from 9am to 12pm, and in the second shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm for Group B to K courses.

Candidates can download the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) UP 2018 for Group A by clicking on https://jeecup.nic.in/genreg/root/Home.aspx?appformid=JEECUP2018

Candidates can download the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) UP 2018 (Group B to K) courses by clicking on https://jeecup.nic.in/genreg/root/Home.aspx?appformid=JEEUP2018B

The admit cards are available in candidate login and through digilocker.gov.in

Candidates must keep the UPJEE Polytechnics admit card safely and carry it to the examination centre.

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, UP) was established to conduct entrance examination for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics and institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, UP.