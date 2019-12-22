e-paper
Home / Education / UPMRCL recruitment 2019: Last date for registration extends till December 31

UPMRCL recruitment 2019: Last date for registration extends till December 31

The date of online written examination (CBT mode) earlier scheduled on January 13, 2020, has also been postponed. Check details here..

education Updated: Dec 22, 2019 16:49 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPMRCL recruitment 2019.
UPMRCL recruitment 2019. (HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has extended the last date for online submission of applications for the recruitment of various executives and non-executive posts for the Agra and Kanpur Metro projects to December 31, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at upmetrorail.com. Earlier, the last date for the registration was December 23, 2019.

The date of online written examination (CBT mode) earlier scheduled on January 13, 2020, has also been postponed and the next tentative date of the online examination will be posted and updated on the official UPMRCL website.

‘This is to inform all the applicants and for the kind attention of all that last date of submission of applications for various posts in Executive & Non-Executive category has now been extended from 23.12.2019 (23:59 Hrs) to 31.12.2019 (23:59 Hrs) due to administrative reasons,” reads the official notice released by the corporation.

