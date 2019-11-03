e-paper
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

UPPCL Assistant Engineer admit card 2019 released at upenergy.in, here’s how to download

UPPCL is conducting the computer-based examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre including Computer Science, Electrical, and Information Technology, Electronics and Tele Engineer communication and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under Civil cadre.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL Assistant Engineer admit card 2019 released at upenergy.in. (Screengrab)
         

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card of the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Engineers (Trainee). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their hall tickets online at, upenergy.in.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go the Vacancy/Results tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For Online Exam(CBT) For The Post Of “Assistant Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical/Electronics/Tele Com./Cs/Civil” Against Advt. NO.4/VSA/2019/AE’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference.

