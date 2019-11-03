UPPCL Assistant Engineer admit card 2019 released at upenergy.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:35 IST

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card of the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Engineers (Trainee). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their hall tickets online at, upenergy.in.

UPPCL is conducting the computer-based examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre including Computer Science, Electrical, and Information Technology, Electronics and Tele Engineer communication and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under Civil cadre.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go the Vacancy/Results tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For Online Exam(CBT) For The Post Of “Assistant Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical/Electronics/Tele Com./Cs/Civil” Against Advt. NO.4/VSA/2019/AE’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference.