UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020: 212 vacancies on offer, here’s direct link to apply

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:38 IST

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Service Commission Power Corporation Ltd.(UPPCL), Lucknow on Friday invited online applications for the direct recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before December 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 212 vacancies, out of which, 191 vacancies are for JE Trainee-Electrical, and 21 for JE Trainee-Electronics/Telecommunication.

The UPPCL JE recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted in February 2021. However, the exam date is tentative in nature.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while for SC (Domicile of UP) Category/ ST (domicile of UP), the registration fee is Rs 700. However, it must be noted that SC/ST candidates who are not the residents of UP will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. For Physically handicapped candidates, the registration fee is Rs 10.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.