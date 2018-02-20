UPPCL recruitment 2018: Apply for 2,842 vacancies from Feb 21; JE trainee answer key released

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Lucknow has issued a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of accounts officers, assistant accountants and technicians at its official website. There are 42 vacancies for accounts officers, 21 for assistant accountants and 2,779 for technicians. In the technician category, there are 2,115 vacancies in UPPCL and 664 vacancies in UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL).

The number of vacancies are tentative and can be increased or decreased according to requirement.

Candidates applying for the job must have Aadhar card in their name. They must go through the notification thoroughly and check their eligibility for the posts they are applying.

The online submission of application form can be done between February 21 and March 13. The application fees can be paid between February 21 and February 14.

The computer based test (CBT) for selection of candidates will be tentatively held in second week of April.

Meanwhile, UPPCL has released the response sheet/answer key and objection form for the post of JE-Electrical (T) against advt no .05/VSA/2017/JE. Click here to go to the login page to check the same. Key in your login id and password to for accessing it and raising objections.

Note: Candidates can check the eligibility condition, exam fee, selection method and much more in the detailed notification for the jobs.