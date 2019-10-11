UPPCS 2017 results out, Pratapgarh’s Amit Shukla tops

education

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:51 IST

Pratapgarh resident Amit Shukla topped the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services-2017 examinations, results of which were declared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) here on Thursday evening. The second position was bagged by Anupam Mishra, resident of ADA Colony Naini, Prayagraj while third spot on merit list was bagged by Meenakshi Pandey of Pratapgarh, who also topped in female category in the exam. Through the examination, recruitment would be made on 676 posts of 27 category of PCS, including 22 posts of deputy collector and 90 posts of deputy SP.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:37 IST