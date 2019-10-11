e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

UPPCS 2017 results out, Pratapgarh’s Amit Shukla tops

Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services 2017 exam result has been declared at uppsc.up.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:51 IST
Kenneth John (Editorial- Allahabad)
Kenneth John (Editorial- Allahabad)
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPPSC PCS 2017 results out
UPPSC PCS 2017 results out(HT File)
         

Pratapgarh resident Amit Shukla topped the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services-2017 examinations, results of which were declared by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) here on Thursday evening. The second position was bagged by Anupam Mishra, resident of ADA Colony Naini, Prayagraj while third spot on merit list was bagged by Meenakshi Pandey of Pratapgarh, who also topped in female category in the exam. Through the examination, recruitment would be made on 676 posts of 27 category of PCS, including 22 posts of deputy collector and 90 posts of deputy SP.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:37 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News