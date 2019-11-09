UPPRPB: UP Police Constable final answer key released at uppbpb.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:37 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Protection Board (UPPRPB) has released the question paper, responses and final answer key for the posts of Reserve Civil Police and constable PAC, October 2018 recruitment. UPPRPB had conducted the written examination on January 27 and 28, 2019.

The initial answer keys were released on February 2 and objections were invited till February 7. After considering the objections and representations submitted by the candidates, the final answer key has been released.

Candidates can access the final answer key on the official website of UPPRPB at uppbp.gov.in till November 12, 2019.

UPPRPB will soon release the results on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for PET/PST.

The recruitment drive is conducted to recruit 49,000 constable posts with Reserve Civil Police and Reserve Armed Constabulary services in October last year.