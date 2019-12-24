e-paper
UPPRPB: UP Police constable PET admit card for female candidates released

UPPRPB: Uttar Pradesh Police Constable admit card for PET round of female candidates have been released. Check details here.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:41 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Police admit card out
UP Police admit card out(UPPRPB)
         

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for physical efficiency test that will be conducted for female constable recruitment. Candidates can download the admit card online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card for the fourth level of DV/ PST will be conducted for D-22 to D- 26.

The D-22 scheduled for December 21 was postponed to D-29 on December 31 The D- 23 scheduled for December 22 has been postponed to D30 on January 2.

Schedule:

D- 24 ----------- December 26

D- 25 ------------December 27

D - 26 ---------- December 28

To download the admit card, visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.up.nic.in. Candidates can login on the website using their registration ID and password after the link is activated.

Click here to download the admit card

Check official notice here

