UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment: Apply before Jan 28 at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of assistant prosecution officer (APO). There are a total of 17 vacancies for UPPSC APO. The application began on December 28, 2018 and will conclude on January 28, 2019.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of UPPSC i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates must possess law degree from any recognized University up to the last date for receipt of application.Applicants must be within 21-40 years of age for being eligible for the post. A total of 17 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

Click here to view the official notification

UPPSC will conduct written exams for preliminary and main exam followed by interview for selecting candidates.

The prescribed fee of Preliminary examination for different categories is as under:-

Unreserved / Othe rBackward Class – Exam fee Rs. 100/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 125/-

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe – Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

Handicapped – Exam fee NIL + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Dependents of the Freedom–According to their original category Fighters/Ex-Serviceman/Women

Here’s the direct link to apply online

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 10:09 IST