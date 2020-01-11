e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
UPPSC Calendar 2020 released, check important exam dates here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released calendar 2020 for its recruitment exams that will be held this year.

Jan 11, 2020
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC Calendar 2020
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released calendar 2020 for its recruitment exams that will be held this year. The calendar contains the exam dates of 16 recruitment drives. Candidates can check the calendar online at upssc.up.nic.in.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Scrutiny Officer/ Assistant scrutiny officer 2017 computer typing exam- January 18

Programmer Grade I, Grade 2/ computer operator Grade B 2019 typing test- Jan 19

Unani medical officer (screening) 2016- Jan 22

Assistant Prosecution Officer prelims exam 2018 - Feb 16

Assistant forest conservator/ regional forest officer (main) exam 2018 -- Feb 23 onwards

Divisional Education Officer (PT) 2019 -- March 22

Computer assistant exam 2019- April 5

Check official calendar here

