UPPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2018: Application process begins at uppsc.up.nic.in

The online application process for recruiting 610 Civil Judges (Junior Division) in Uttar Pradesh begins on Tuesday at the official website of Utttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 11, while the last date to pay the fees is October 10.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination followed by main written examination and interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will be required to appear in the mains. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination and the Interview.

Eligibility conditions:

Education : The candidate must be 1) Bachelor of Laws of a University established by Law in UP or any other University of India recognised for this purpose by the Governor, Or 2) Must be an advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in the Court or Courts subordinate thereto 3) Must possess a thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri Script.

Age : Candidate should be between 22 to 35 years as on July 1, 2019.

Note: Read the recruitment notification properly before applying. Click here to see the instructions for filling online application.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:00 IST