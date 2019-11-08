UPPSC Computer Operator Grade B Recruitment 2019: Aspirants asked to submit documents for verification

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has asked candidates who had appeared in Computer Operator Grade B recruitment examination 2019 to submit copies of educational qualifications and a hardcopy of their online application forms for verification. The documents can be submitted either brought personally at the UPPSC headquarters or sent through speed posts.

The Computer Operator Grade B Recruitment Examination 2019 was conducted by the commission at Lucknow on October 13.

The candidates have been asked to make available copies of these documents as mentioned in their applications after self-attesting them, informed UPPSC Controller of Exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

He said that the candidates need to send or personally submit these documents by November 20, 2019. They can submit documents personally at UPPSC headquarters on any working day between 10 am and 5pm or send by speed post, Mishra added.

Mishra said that the candidates need to provide copies of these documents in an envelope by pasting information as per the ‘Address Slip’ format provided by the commission. The format has also been uploaded by the commission on its official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The exam controller made it clear that candidates who fail to submit these copies of the documents would lose their candidature for the posts.

UPPSC Programmer/ Programmer Grade-I/ Programmer Grade-II/ Computer Operator Grade B Examination 2019, advertised together, was conducted by UPPSC in different phases. Written Exam for Computer Operator was held on September 15, Programmer Grade 1 Exam was held on September 1, 2019 and Programmer Grade 2 Exam was organised on October 13.

The notification for this recruitment process was issued by UPPSC in March 28, 2019 and the last date of application was April 28, 2019.

This recruitment was conducted for 1 post of programmer in State Agriculture Production, Mandi Parishad, 1 post of programmer grade I in finance (Income-expenditure) department, 1 post of programmer grade-II in Agriculture statistical and crop policy department and 13 posts of Computer operator grade B in UP Public Service Commission.