UPPSC engineering services exam 2019: Online application process begins

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started accepting online applications for filling up 712 vacant posts of assistant engineers in 22 different government departments.

UPPSC had started accepting online applications from aspirants through its official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in from Monday. Candidates can submit their online applications till January 30.

The posts would be filled up through combined state engineering services (general recruitment/special recruitment) examination-2019. The last date for submitting the examination fee online in banks, however, is January 27, 2020, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that qualified candidates between 21 to 40 years of age could apply for these posts. Candidates belonging to differently abled and other reserved categories will receive the prescribed age relaxations, he added.

All information regarding the process of submitting online applications, depositing requisite fees, submitting documents including proforma of caste and other certificates as well as details regarding preliminary and main examinations, the subjects and syllabus to names of the districts where examination centres will be set up have all been made available online for the benefit of aspirants, said the UPPSC secretary.

He said that 692 posts would be filled up from the general category while remaining 20 special recruitment posts were reserved for SC/ST and OBC categories. The UPPSC in its notification has made clear that the number of posts against which the recruitment would be made could increase or decrease on request of the state government.

Maximum 244 posts of irrigation dept on offer:

Combined State Engineering Services (General Recruitment/Special Recruitment) Examination-2019 has a maximum of 244 posts of assistant engineers on offer in the irrigation department including 171 posts of civil engineers and 73 posts of mechanical engineers.

Likewise, minor irrigation department has nine posts of assistant engineers (agriculture) and another four posts of assistant engineer (civil) as well as five posts of assistant engineer (mechanical) on offer.

There are also 57 posts of civil branch available in the rural engineering department besides 108 posts of civil and as well as 46 electrical/mechanical in public works department. The Mandi Parishad has 31 posts of assistant engineer (civil) and another five posts of assistant engineer (electrical/ mechanical) are also on offer.