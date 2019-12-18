UPPSC exams to be videographed now, senior officials to watch live

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:51 IST

A meeting of the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) was held on Monday, chaired by the newly appointed chairperson Pravir Kumar.

It was decided in the meeting that future exams would have videography facility that would be seen live at senior level. It was also decided that a second check of the marks obtained by the shortlisted candidates (with the second copy of the OMR sheet) would be done and in case of a discrepancy between the first marks list and second checking, the candidate would be debarred

Also the employee responsible for the anomaly would face action .

Static magistrates would be deployed at all the exam centres nominated by the district magistrate and if there were multiple floors in a building where the exam was being conducted, more than one magistrate would be deployed.

Apart from the provision to seal first and second copy of the OMR sheets separately, it was also decided that the form being filled by the candidates would have last 6 digits of the Aadhar number that would be matched during the examination.