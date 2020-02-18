e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPPSC PCS main exam admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

UPPSC PCS main exam admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

The UPPSC ACF, RFO main examination will be held from February 23 to March 6, 2020, in two shifts i.e, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:11 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC PCS main exam admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
UPPSC PCS main exam admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS/ACF-RFO main examination on its official website.

The UPPSC ACF, RFO main examination will be held from February 23 to March 6, 2020, in two shifts i.e, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who have qualified the ‘PCS/ACF-RFO’ preliminary examination can download their admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC conducted the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Preliminary examination 2019-20 and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019-20 on December 15, 2019, at various examination centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPPSC main exam admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admit Card For Main Examination’ link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News