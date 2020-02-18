UPPSC PCS main exam admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:11 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS/ACF-RFO main examination on its official website.

The UPPSC ACF, RFO main examination will be held from February 23 to March 6, 2020, in two shifts i.e, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who have qualified the ‘PCS/ACF-RFO’ preliminary examination can download their admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC conducted the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (General/Special Recruitment) Preliminary examination 2019-20 and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019-20 on December 15, 2019, at various examination centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPPSC main exam admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admit Card For Main Examination’ link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.