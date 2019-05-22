UPPSC PCS Mains 2018: Just one day left to apply for the exam

In a major relief to applicants, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the date for applying for the PCS (Mains)-2018 examinations till May 23.

For all the candidates who have successfully cleared the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2018, formally known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2018, and have not yet submitted their online applications for the Mains exams, this is a final opportunity for them to apply, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Around 19,098 candidates successfully qualified the PCS (Preliminary)-2018 exams gaining eligibility to go to the next phase of the examinations—PCS (Mains)-2018.

Out of these 19,098 valid candidates, 18500 candidates have already submitted their applications for the Mains examination by May 16, choosing their optional subject and specifying their exam centers located at Lucknow or Prayagraj.

The rest 598 candidates failed to apply for the Mains before the deadline. Many of these candidates then appealed to the commission by writing applications to the UPPSC secretary explaining the cause of their failed attempt , with most claiming excessive load on the UPPSC website or the servers being down as the reason for being unable to complete their online applications on time.

Taking these requests under consideration, the Commission has now extended the application deadline giving a second chance for all those who missed filling the online applications forms for Mains.

Earlier the Mains examination last date for choosing an optional subject and the examination center was May 16 which has now been extended to May 23. Similarly, the last date of filling all information by the candidates at all levels and submitting the forms as well as correcting a mistake and submitting the form finally was May 22. This too has now been extended till May 24, explained UPPSC secretary.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that the candidates need to download the online filled application copy (form set) and send it along with all relevant annexed documents like marksheet of each year, degrees etc to the commission by registered post till 5 pm on May 25. They also have the option of submitting this form set with proper relevant annexed documents at the gate number 3 of the Commission by 5 pm on May 29.

First Published: May 22, 2019 17:21 IST