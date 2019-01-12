UPPSC RO/ARO main exam schedule released, check details here

UPPSC RO/ARO Results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the schedule of main exam of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) for special selection (backlog) 2017. The exam will be conducted on February 17,18 and 20, 2019.

Candidates will have to apply to appear for the main exam online. A link to apply online for RO/ARO 2017 is given on the home page of UPPSC at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in and pay the application fee online.

Candidates will have to take a print out of duly filled form and send it to the office address of UP along with the required documents and certificates. The hardcopy has to be received by the UPPSC office address before January 28.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:07 IST