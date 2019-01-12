 UPPSC RO/ARO main exam schedule released, check details here
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

UPPSC RO/ARO main exam schedule released, check details here

UPPSC RO/ARO main exam schedule relesed: The exam will be conducted on February 17, 18 and 20, 2019

education Updated: Jan 12, 2019 15:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC RO ARO Main exam schedule,exam schedule,RO ARO Main exam schedule
UPPSC has released the schedule of RO/ ARO main exam 2018(HT File)

UPPSC RO/ARO Results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the schedule of main exam of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) for special selection (backlog) 2017. The exam will be conducted on February 17,18 and 20, 2019.

Candidates will have to apply to appear for the main exam online. A link to apply online for RO/ARO 2017 is given on the home page of UPPSC at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in and pay the application fee online.

Candidates will have to take a print out of duly filled form and send it to the office address of UP along with the required documents and certificates. The hardcopy has to be received by the UPPSC office address before January 28.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:07 IST

tags

more from education