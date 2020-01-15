e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / UPPSC RO/ARO prelims 2016 cancelled, re-exam on May 3

UPPSC RO/ARO prelims 2016 cancelled, re-exam on May 3

UPPSC officials held a meeting on Tuesday and took the decision in this regard. In the latest notification, the commission has announced that the re- exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020.

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:55 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the preliminary exam conducted for the post of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) in the year 2016. The exam has been cancelled over the allegations of paper leak. The result of the exam was pending in Allahabad high court for the last three years.

The exam was conducted on November 27, 2016.

UPPSC officials held a meeting on Tuesday and took the decision in this regard. In the latest notification, the commission has announced that the re- exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020.

The notification states that the Allahabad High Court has rejected the UP CB-CID’s report which said that the preliminary exam paper for the 2016 RO/ARO exam had not been leaked and contested the accusation about the paper leakage. The High Court has also ordered a re- investigation into the paper leak case, the notification added.

In the notification, the commission has maintained that since the preliminary examination result cannot be declared until the court gives orders, it has decided to conduct the preliminary examination again on May 3, 2020. The date is, however, tentative.

“The candidates do not have to re- apply to participate in the examination and the commission will conduct all the stages of the examination in a time-bound manner. Candidates can access the official notification for the information on the official website of UPPSC under the Information Bulletin section,” said UPPSC controller of examination Arvind Kumar Mishra.

Around 2.04 lakh out of the total 3.85 lakh registered candidates had appeared in the RO/ARO-2016 preliminary exam held in 827 examination centres spread across 21 districts of UP on November 27, 2016. A total of 361 posts were on offer. However, Hindi question paper with solutions started circulating in WhatsApp an hour before the exams in the second session. An FIR was filed in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow on the orders of a Lucknow court on November 30.

