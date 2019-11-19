UPPSC to debar candidates providing wrong information in forms

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:01 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to henceforth debar all candidates providing wrong information about their academic qualifications and divisions to take part in its recruitment exams by declaring them ineligible from all such future exams.

The period of debarment would also soon be decided, inform officials.

A decision in this regard has been taken by the commission after many such cases emerged wherein candidates were found to have provided wrong information while filling in online forms but later when the commission undertook verification of records, their claims were found to be false, resulting in loss of time and resources for UPPSC and even resulting in unnecessary litigations which often held up the recruitment drives, officials of the commission aware of the move informed.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish confirmed the step and said it was necessitated owing to repeated instance of many candidates doing so.

He said a notification this regard has been issued by commission’s deputy secretary Satya Prakash.

The notification says that any candidate found to have filled in the application forms showing his/her marks more than they actually have or found to have filled in the form indicating eligibility for a post despite lacking it would be debarred not just from the recruitment process he/she had applied for butalso from appearing in all future recruitment exams of the commission for a specified period.

This time period would be decided and announced later, he added.

Officials share that it was found that many of these candidates were deliberately providing wrong information knowing well that they were ineligible for the post they were applying for either in hope of slipping through the gap or dragging a recruitment process to court in hope of a possible relief.