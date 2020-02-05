UPPSC to revise norms for mains, interviews for recruitment

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 09:27 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is in the process of revising the norms for calling candidates for mains examinations as well as for interviews during its various recruitments. Commission officials said that the new decision will bring in uniformity of norms.

At a recent meeting, the commission officials resolved to proportionally only invite candidates against vacancies available against each category of exam for both the recruitment exams where in mains and interviews are held as well as interviews for direct recruitments that the commission undertakes, UPPSC officials said.

The decision is being implemented with immediate effect, they added.

With this decision, the commission has scrapped earlier decisions of May 29, 2004 and June 19, 2004 fixing different norms for separate recruitments to remove anomalies, officials said.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish said that the earlier decisions were creating a lot of anomalies and challenges. This was specially the case for direct recruitments owing to the fact that in some recruitments candidates 80 times the vacant posts were being called for interviews, while in other exams candidates 60, 40 and even 20 times the vacant posts were being invited for interviews. Confirming the move, he said that the new decision will bring in uniformity of norms.

Under this new change, the commission had already decided to invite candidates 13 times the available vacant posts for mains examination for its PCS Recruitment Exams, formally known as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. Earlier the norm was to invite 18 times the vacant posts for the mains examination. Similarly, for the interview, the decision is to invite twice the number of vacant posts instead of thrice, as was the norm earlier, the officials said.

This new norm for PCS (Mains) and interviews has been implemented with effect from the PCS-2019 itself. PCS (Preliminary)-2019 was held on December 15, 2019 and the mains exam is set to be held on April 29, 2020, say officials.

Similarly, the commission will fix norms for all its other recruitment exams as well as for direct recruitment, they added.

These new norms will also impact old recruitment processes including PCS-2018 as well as RO/ARO-2016 recruitments whose results have not yet been declared by the commission. PCS (Mains)-2018 has been conducted by UPPSC but its result is awaited while RO/ARO (Preliminary) Exam-2016, held earlier, has been cancelled and is scheduled to be re-held on May 3, 2020.