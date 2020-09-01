UPSC admit card for Civil Services Prelims 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:28 IST

The Union Public service commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services (preliminary ) exam 2020. Candidates can download their e-admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be conducted on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held in the month of May, but was postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Every year over 7 lakh candidates appear for UPSC civil services prelims exam.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC admit card 2020

Here’s how to download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download admit card

3. Read the instructions carefully

4. After reading the instructions, click yes on the end of the page

5. Enter the required details

6. Key in your login credentials and submit

7. Your UPSC Civil Services prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

8. Download and take its print out

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, etc. to the venue of the examination along with the undertaking.