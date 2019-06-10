UPSC Admit card for Engineering Services (main), IES, ISS, combined geo- scientist exam released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC has released admit card for Engineering services main exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service Examination and Combined Geo- Scientist and Geologist exam 2019. Exam will be held on June 30.education Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for various recruitment examinations on its official website. The admit cards or e-hall tickets of Engineering services main exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service Examination and Combined Geo- Scientist and Geologist exam 2019.
Candidates can download their e-hall tickets for their respective examination online from upsc.gov.in.
The admit card for these examination will be available for download till June 30, 4 pm.
UPSC has also released the timetable for engineering service main exam that will be conducted on June 30. The exam for civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering specific paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while for specific paper 2, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. See details here
How to download UPSC admit card:
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Click on admit card tab on the right panel of the homepage
Click on e- admit cards for various recruitment exam
Click on the respective exam’s admit card link given
Key in your registration number and password
Your admit card will appear on screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:37 IST