UPSC Admit card for Engineering Services (main), IES, ISS, combined geo- scientist exam released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for various recruitment examinations on its official website. The admit cards or e-hall tickets of Engineering services main exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service Examination and Combined Geo- Scientist and Geologist exam 2019.

Candidates can download their e-hall tickets for their respective examination online from upsc.gov.in.

The admit card for these examination will be available for download till June 30, 4 pm.

UPSC has also released the timetable for engineering service main exam that will be conducted on June 30. The exam for civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering specific paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while for specific paper 2, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. See details here

How to download UPSC admit card:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on admit card tab on the right panel of the homepage

Click on e- admit cards for various recruitment exam

Click on the respective exam’s admit card link given

Key in your registration number and password

Your admit card will appear on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:37 IST