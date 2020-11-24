e-paper
UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment examination on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Check steps to download, direct link, exam pattern and important instructions for exam.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who are registered for UPSC CAPF exam can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2020 exam will be conducted on December 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 209 vacancies including 78 for BSF, 13 for CRPF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP and 22 for SSB.

Candidates will have to clear the written exam followed by a physical efficiency and medical standards test and interview.

How to download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC CAPF e-admit card download link scrolling on the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Candidates are also advised to bring black ball point pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only.

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern:

There will be two papers namely, general ability and intelligence, and general studies, essay and comprehension, each carrying 250 marks. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and paper 2 will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

