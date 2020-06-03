e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC CAPF exam 2018: Scores of non-recommended candidates released, check list here

UPSC CAPF exam 2018: Scores of non-recommended candidates released, check list here

Candidates can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Building. (HT file)
Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, on Wednesday, released the scores of the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 on its official website.

“The results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 02.08.2019 recommending 416 candidates against 466 vacancies. Further on the receipt of requisition from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commission has released a list of 50 candidates from Consolidated Reserve List on 08.05.2020 to fill up the remaining posts based on the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018,” reads the official notification.

“Since the Reserve List of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 has been released, the scores (out of 600) and other details of non recommended 789 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, is annexed herewith,” further reads the notice.

Click here to check the list of non-recommended candidates who have opted to share the marks information on the commission’s website.

