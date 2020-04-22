e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC CAPF notification 2020 deferred, check details here

UPSC CAPF notification 2020 deferred, check details here

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:04 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the release of official notification for CAPF recruitment 2020. The UPSC CAPF notification release was scheduled for April 22 which has been deferred till further notice.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at upsc.gov.in for further updates.

According to the official exam calendar released by UPSC, the CAPF preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 9.

Earlier, UPSC has also deferred the release of combined medical services exam notification which was scheduled to release on April 8. The commission had also postponed all its interview due to the Covid- 19 lockdown.

UPSC CAPF Selection Process:

Aspirant having a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university can apply for the post. The candidates have to appear for a written exam of two papers carrying 250 and 200 marks, respectively. Candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

