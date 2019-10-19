UPSC CAPF result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for central armed police force (CAPF) written exam 2019 for the recruitment of assistant commandant. Candidates can check the merit list online at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF written exam was conducted on August 18. Candidates who have cleared the written exam are qualified for the physical endurance/ standard test (PET/PST).

Candidates who have cleared the written exam have to fill a detailed application form to get them registered. They will have to upload scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents to support their eligibility and claim of reservations between October 30 and November 13.

“The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the UPSC’s Website(https://upsconline.nic.in) before filling up/submitting the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relev

ant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. Online Detailed Application Form will be available on the Commission’s Website from 30.10.2019 to 13.11.2019 till 6.00 P. M,” the official notice reads.

UPSC will notify the date, time and venue for PET/PST in due course of time. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

Click here to check UPSC CAPF merit list 2019

