UPSC CDS(1) 2018 scorecard released, here’s the merit list

UPSC CDS (1) 2018 scorecard: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scorecards and the final merit list of recommended candidates who have cleared the UPSC CDS (1) 2018 examination.

Candidates can check their scores on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS (1) final results were declared on February 4 , 2019 after which the scorecards were uploaded in the late evening of February 8, 2019. The final scores have been declared only for those candidates who have cleared written test as well as the SSB processes.

The PDF of score card carries marks obtained by the candidate in the written test (300) as well as SSB (300) along with their name and date of birth.

Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo training at Indian Military Academy, Officers’ Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. The training programmes of candidates are conducted at the respective academies at Indian Military Academy (IMA Dehradun), Indian Naval Academy (INA Ezhimala), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA Chennai).

130 men and 42 women candidates have qualified for the admissions in Officers Training Academy. The candidates were selected based on written test and interview round. . Marks obtained by the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Click here to check the scorecard/merit list of UPSC CDS (1) 2018

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 07:29 IST