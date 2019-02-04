UPSC CDS (I) 2018 results declared, check details here

UPSC CDS ( I )2018 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2018 exam on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

130 men and 42 women candidates have qualified for the admissions in Officers Training Academy. The candidates were selected based on written test and interview round. . Marks obtained by the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

The UPSC CDS notice read, “The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (i) 109th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for (ii) 23rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 12.”

Selected candidates will have to report for the officers training academy, Chennai for short services commission course (SSC) from April 2019 onwards. A total of 225 vacancies for men and 12 for women were to be filled, as per official notification.

UPSC CDS (I ) 2018 final result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website, upsc.govin

On the right side of homepage in the ‘What’s New’ tab click on the link ‘Final result – Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 (OTA)’

A PDF will open that contains the merit list.

Find your roll number

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:08 IST