Home / Education / UPSC CDS 1 2019 final results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 2019 final results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services examination on its official website, here’s how to check.

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:24 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS 1 2019 final results.
Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Combined Defence Services examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SSB interview can check their results online at, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification released on November 25, 2019, “The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 267 (176*+91^) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2020.”

“Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days,” reads the notice.

UPSC CDS final results:  

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 (OTA),’ appearing under ‘What’s new’ section

3. On the webpage, click on the link available to check the results

4. UPSC CDS final result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Scroll down and look for your result

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

