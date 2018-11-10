UPSC CDS (I) 2018: Results declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the final results for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018. The examination was conducted on February 4, this year. followed by a SSB test,

Candidates can check their results here.

A total of 2778 candidates had qualified in the written test for admissions in Indian Military Academy (IMA) while 1720 candidates had qualified for Indian Naval Academy (INA) and 623 for Air Force Academy (AFA).

In the final examination 100 candidates have qualified in the UPSC CDS (I) 2018 examination out of which 33 candidates will be admitted under INA while 60 candidates under IMA and seven candidates under AFA.

The results of medical examination has not been included by the commission and the document verification is under process, as stated in the notification.

“Candidates need to forward their certificates of date of birth/educational qualification, in original along with the xerox copies of the same to army headquarters /naval headquarters /air headquarters,” the notification read.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 07:48 IST