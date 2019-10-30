UPSC CDS (I) 2020 notification to be released today, exam on February 2

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:34 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I, 2020 exam today, on October 39 . The application process will also begin today and will conclude on November 19 , 2019.

The link to apply will be activated as soon as the notification is released. Candidates will be able to apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the CDS (I) exam 2020 will be held on February 2, 2020.

Earlier, with the CDS (I) exam 2019, 417 vacancies were filled of which the result was declared in the month of April, 2019. This year, the number of vacancies will change.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online application form have been given in the notification.

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:34 IST