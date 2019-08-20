UPSC CDS (II)admit card released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-call letter for its combined defence services (CDS) examination 2019. Candidates can download the call letter online from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will conduct its combined its defence services exam on September 8. The link to download admit card for UPSC CDS (II) will be available till September 8.

How to download UPSC CDS (II) admit card:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab on the right side of the homepage.

Click on the link that reads’ E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’

Click on the link of CDS admit card 2019

Key in your login credentials and submit

Here’s the direct link to download UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card

