UPSC CDS (II) exam scores 2017 of candidates released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores and other details of willing, non-qualified candidates of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II) 2017 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The scores have been released of only those candidates who appeared in the final stage of an examination (Interview).

UPSC had declared the final results of the CDS exam –II, 2017 for IMA,NA and AFA courses on May 16, 2018 and for OTA (men and women) course on August 23, 2018. The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, NA, and AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under the disclosure scheme are given in Annexure-1(Scores out of total 600 Marks) and for non-qualified candidates of OTA at Annexure-II (Scores out of total 400 Marks).

The scores have been released with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:41 IST