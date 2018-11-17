UPSC CDS (II) exam tomorrow, here’s what to keep in mind

The combined defence services (CDS) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be held on Sunday, November 18. The exam will be conducted over various centres in 41 cities across India for admission in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) and others.

Click here to check the official notification

Things to keep in mind



Don’t forget your admit card. Without admit card, your will be denied entry in the exam centre. Carry your Adhar card as well.

Do not bring with you written material, electronic devices, log tables, watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device.

Bring with you your PAN card/passport/driving licence/voter identity card/college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof.

There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Use only black ball pen. Any other ink colour is prohibited.

Fill your OMR sheet correctly.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 20:21 IST