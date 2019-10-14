UPSC CGE 2020: Registration closes on October 15 at upsconline.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:22 IST

The last date to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020 is Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at upsconline.nic.in by 6pm on Tuesday, October 15. However, the online applications can be withdrawn from October 22 to October 28, 2019, till 6 pm.

Vacancies:

•Geologist, Group A : 79

•Geophysicist, Group A : 5

•Chemist. Group A : 3

•Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 3

Total number of positions: 90

Age limit:

•Minimum Age: 21 years

•Maximum Age: 32 years

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link, ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination Registration Part I and Part II,’ appearing on the webpage

5.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents along with your signatures

8.Make payment

9.Click on submit, after which an auto-generated mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:21 IST