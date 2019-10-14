e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

UPSC CGE 2020: Registration closes on October 15 at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CGE 2020: Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at upsconline.nic.in on or before tomorrow, till 6 pm.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last date to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020 is October 15, 2019. (Representational image)
Last date to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020 is October 15, 2019. (Representational image)(PTI file)
         

The last date to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination 2020 is Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at upsconline.nic.in by 6pm on Tuesday, October 15. However, the online applications can be withdrawn from October 22 to October 28, 2019, till 6 pm.

Vacancies:

•Geologist, Group A : 79

•Geophysicist, Group A : 5

•Chemist. Group A : 3

•Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 3

Total number of positions: 90

Age limit:

•Minimum Age: 21 years

•Maximum Age: 32 years

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link, ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination Registration Part I and Part II,’ appearing on the webpage

5.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents along with your signatures

8.Make payment

9.Click on submit, after which an auto-generated mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:21 IST

