UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC will be conducting the personality test for the civil services main examination 2019 from February 17 to April 3, 2020.

Jan 22, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2020. (Representational image)
UPSC Civil services interview schedule 2020. (Representational image)(Unsplash )
         

The Union Public service commission has released the personality test schedule for civil services main examination 2019 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check the schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will be conducting the personality test for the civil services main examination 2019 from February 17 to April 3, 2020. The Civil Service preliminary examination was held on June 2, 2019. The result for which was declared on July 12, 2019.

UPSC conducted the main examination from September 20 to 29, 2019, at various centres, for which the result was declared on January 14, 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the interview schedule here: 

