UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Highlights from the notification

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:22 IST

The notification for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination 2020 was released on Wednesday on the official website of UPSC.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the civil services preliminary examination 2020 is expected to be around 796, which include 24 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability category.

Here are the highlights from the Civil Services prelims 2020 notification:

1) Application process has started and last date to apply is March 3 (6pm)

2) Read the notification carefully before applying

3) Apply Online by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in

4) Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on https://upsconline.nic.in.

5) e-Admit Card will be issued, on website upsconline.nic.in, three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Admit Card will not be sent by post.

6) There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers in the Objective Type Question Papers.

7) The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media is banned during the examination.

9) The Centres and the date of holding the examination as mentionedabove are liable to be changed at the discretion of the Commission.

10) Allotment of Centres will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, so applicants should apply early so that they can get a Centre of their choice.

11) The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

12) Applications are now invited for the Preliminary exam only. Those who qualify for admission to Main Examination will have to apply online again and submit online Detailed Application Form (DAF).

13) Candidates should go through the notification in detail to understand eligibility conditions and how to apply.

Note: Visit official website of UPSC for more detailed information.