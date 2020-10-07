e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC CMS admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC CMS admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in by using their login credentials.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CMS admit card 2020.
UPSC CMS admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the e-admit Card for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in by using their login credentials.

The commission will conduct the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 on October 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020.

How to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, clcik on the link that reads, “e-admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here”

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC CMS admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
Missing nephew of Unnao gangrape, murder victim still untraceable
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In