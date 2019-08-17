UPSC CMS Result 2019: Combined medical services result declared, check merit list here

education

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:50 IST

UPSC CMS Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of combined medical services (CMS) written examination that was conducted on July 21, 2019. Candidates can check their name in the merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam are qualified to appear in the personality test/ interview.

An official notice issued by UPSC reads, “The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing for the Personality Test.”

Candidates who have qualified for the next level are required to fill up the detailed application form (DAF) from August 26 to September 9 till 6 pm on the official website at upsc.gov.in

Schedule of the personality test/ interview will be notified later while the exact date and time will be mentioned in the e-call letter that will be issued to the qualified candidates soon.

Check merit list here (with name)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 09:32 IST