UPSC combined medical services DAF released, here’s how to apply at upsc.gov.in

Aug 27, 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for the combined medical services examination 2019. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC CMS computer based written examination have to fill the DAF to appear in its next level- personality test/ interview.

Candidates can fill the DAF from August 26 to September 9, 2019. The form can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

How to fill UPSC CMS DAF:

The candidate should scan their relevant original documents in 200 dpi grey scale and convert to a single PDF file up to 2 mb, before filling in the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). Find the list of required documents below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link scrolling on the home page under ‘What’s new’ section that reads- “DAF: Combined medical services”

Click on the name of the exam

A login page will open.

Key in your login ID/ roll number and password and submit

You will get the online application form

Fill in the details and proceed to pay application fee.

LIST OF DOCUMENTS TO BE ATTACHED WITH DAF

(I) Scanned copy of the certificate of age.

(II) Scanned copy of the certificates showing his/her educational qualification prescribed in para 3(iii) of the Notice of the Examination uploaded on the website of Commission and Rule 6 of the Rules of Examination published in the Gazette of India dated 10th April, 2019.

(III) Scanned copy of the certificate in support of claim to belong to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/EWS/Physically Handicapped (wherever applicable).

(IV) A scanned copy of Undertaking duly signed by the candidate seeking relaxation as OBC candidate in support of claim of not belonging to creamy layer, to be given in format as mentioned in para B-1 of Appendix I.

(V) A scanned copy of duly filled in and signed proforma given as Annexure to Detailed Application Form by the Candidate seeking relaxation as OBC candidate.

(VI) Scanned copy of the certificate in support of claim of age relaxation, wherever applicable.

(VII) Scanned copy of the certificate in support of claim to being Persons with Benchmark Disability ( wherever applicable).

(VIII) Scanned copy of the undertaking duly signed by the candidate if already in Government Service.

NOTE:

Applicants are required to bring the print out of the filled DAF duly signed along with the original certificates mentioned and self- attested copies of the documents when they are called for the interview.

An official notice reads, “Duly signed copy of the online Detailed Application Form alongwith originals of the above certificates are required to be produced along with self certified copies of all the documents at the time of interview or within the last day of interview, which will be published in the Commission’s website in due course, failing which their candidature is liable to be cancelled. It may also be noted that in no case the last date of verification of certificates will be extended. Candidates must also note that they should upload only the scanned copies of the original documents and no document is required to be sent by post.”

Moreover, candidates are advised to read carefully the rules of the examination, which include conditions of eligibility etc. as published in the Gazette of India dated 10th April, 2019. Click here to read.

