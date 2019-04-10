UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 notification out today for 965 vacancies, check eligibility, important dates here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the recruitment of combined medical services exam 2019. There are a total of 965 vacancies that have been announced. The application begins on April 10 and will close on May 6, 2019.

Candidates who wish to withdraw their application can do so between May 13 and 20. The exam will be conducted on July 21.

UPSC COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES 2019: DETAILS OF VACANCIES

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 300

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services - 46

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services - 250

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 07

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation- 362

TOTAL- 965

UPSC COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES 2019: AGE LIMIT

A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2019, i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1987.

UPSC COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES 2019: EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

UPSC COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES 2019: NOTIFICATION

UPSC COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES 2019: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in OR upsconline.nic.in

On the right panel, click on the ‘Apply online’ tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’

Click here to download UPSC Combined Medical Services Notification 2019

Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Another page with active application links will open

Click on the ‘Click here for Part-1 registration’ link beside the name of the exam

A declaration form will open. Read the instruction given and click on ‘YES’ after reading it.

A form will appear on the screen

Fill in the required details including- name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, community, date of birth, place of birth, Aadhar number, mobile number, email ID etc

Chose a password that you can remember or it is better to note it down. You will need the ID password to login in future to download your admit card etc.

Click ‘Save and Next’

In the next page, you will get another form to select your subject, fill your marks obtained in graduation, name of your college etc. You should carefully the subject for which you will take the exam for.

Click ‘Save and next’

In the next page, you will have to upload your photograph and a snap of your signature.

You will have to resize the photos into the required size which is around 5 -25 KB.

CLICK HERE TO RESIZE YOUR PHOTO

You will get the resized pictures. Download and upload it on the UPSC portal.

After uploading the photos/sign, click submit.

You will get an Acknowledgement number on your registered mobile number and email ID. Save it

Also download the preview of your form and take its print out for future reference

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 12:29 IST