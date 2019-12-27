UPSC Combined Medical Services final result 2019 declared, check final merit list here

education

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:17 IST

UPSC CMS Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of combined medical services (CMS) examination. Candidates can check their name in the merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS written exam was conducted on July 21, 2019 followed by a personality test held in the month from October to December.

A total of 798 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in the (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; and (iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service. There were a total of 919 vacancies.

UPSC has also made a reserved list of 194 candidates. The candidature 385 recommended candidates is provisional. The offer of appointment to the provisional candidates will not be issued till the commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of final result.

Candidates can check their UPSC CMS final results by clicking here.