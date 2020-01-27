e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC CSE Personality Test 2020: Civil Services (Mains) Interview e-summon letter released at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2020: Civil Services (Mains) Interview e-summon letter released at upsconline.nic.in

The call letter has been issued for the candidates who have passed the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019.

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letters for the candidates who have qualified for Civil Services Personality Test 2019.

The call letter has been issued for the candidates who have passed the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. Aspirants can download the letter from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Main Examination 2019 was conducted from September 20 to 29, 2019. Only those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Services (Mains) are invited for the Personality Test. The interview carries the weightage of 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. The schedule for UPSC CSE Personality Test 2019 is available on the website.

It can be directly download from the link . The interviews will be conducted in several schedules between February 17 and April 3.

According to UPSC, the qualified candidates should bring original certificates of age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc.

UPSC Civil Services (Mains) results 2019: Steps to download call letter

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘e-summon for various examinations of UPSC’

Step 3: Go to ‘Download’ link for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019

Step 4: Enter the roll number, date of birth and captcha to log-in

Step 5: Your e-summon letter will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download the letter and print a hard copy for future reference.

You can also download e-summon letters from the direct link.

