UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Zelenskyy, Trump, Operation Sindoor, Kapil Dev, Golf India Tour & more

Daily Quiz 1. What specific missile did Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seek for his country in last week’s meeting with US President Donald Trump? Quiz file image

A. Patriot

B. Tomahawk (Correct)

C. ATACMS

D. SM-6

2. Delhi ranks second among all States and Union Territories in terms of the number of parole jumpers (convicts who don’t return after the parole period). Which State or UT ranks first?

A. Uttar Pradesh

B. Maharashtra

C. Madhya Pradesh

D. Gujarat (Correct)

3. What is the name of the indigenous basic trainer aircraft designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited?

A. Tejas LCA

B. HJT-36 Sitara

C. HTT-40 (Correct)

D. IJT-16 Surya

4. During Operation Sindoor, a Pakistani jet fired a Chinese missile that failed to explode. The DRDO later decided to study and incorporate its advanced features into the Astra Mark-2 programme. What is the name of the Chinese missile?

A. SD-10

B. AAM-X1

C. PL-15 (Correct)

D. AKF-98

5. Considering a plea by Jane Kaushik, a teacher removed by a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in December 2022, the Supreme Court has formed an advisory committee headed by former Delhi high court judge Asha Menon. What is the mandate of the committee?

A. To formulate an equal opportunity policy for transgenders in employment and education (Correct)

B. To examine implementation challenges of the Right to Education Act in rural districts

C. To recommend a uniform framework for digital privacy safeguards in schools and colleges

D. To suggest measures for faster disposal of commercial disputes and

arbitration cases

6. Which former cricketer is the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India?

A. MS Dhoni

B. Kapil Dev (Correct)

C. Sourav Ganguly

D. Ravi Shastri

7. In which type of cyber fraud do criminals impersonate law enforcement officers, intelligence officials, or even judges to extort money from victims — particularly senior citizens — using forged court orders and fake proceedings?

A. Lottery scam

B. SIM swap

C. Vishing

D. Digital arrests (Correct)

8. ‘A Sixth of Humanity’ is a book about India’s unique development model, written by political scientist Devesh Kapur and which former Chief Economic Advisor?

A. Raghuram Rajan

B. Arvind Subramanian (Correct)

C. Kaushik Basu

D. K Subramanian

9. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest data, India’s gold reserves have crossed which mark for the first time?

A. $10 billion

B. $100 billion (Correct)

C. $1 billion

D. $50 billion

10. Rating agency ICRA has estimated that the number of GCCs in India will increase to more than 2,500 in the next five years. What are GCCs?

A. Global Cloud Corporations

B. Gold Credit Councils

C. Global Capability Centres (Correct)

D. Global Credit Corporations