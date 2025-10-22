UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Amazon Web Services, Mehul Choksi, Louvre, Paris, Meesho & more

Daily Quiz 1. A Belgian court last week ordered the extradition of which fugitive to India? UPSC quiz

A. Nirav Modi

B. Vijay Mallya

C. Lalit Modi

D. Mehul Choksi (Correct)

2. What is the name of the spyware developed by the Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group?

A. Hermit

B. Pegasus (Correct)

C. Predator

D. Zwangi

3. Robbers wielding power tools scaled a furniture hoist outside which European museum recently to make off with priceless jewellery, taking just seven minutes for the brazen, broad-daylight heist?

A. The Pergamon

B. The National Gallery

C. Louvre (Correct)

D. Van Gogh

4. Every year, on Diwali evening, India’s stock exchanges open for a special hour of trading, known as what?

A. Samvat trading

B. Diwali trading

C. Muhurat trading (Correct)

D. Laxmi Puja trading

5. ‘Why the Constitution Matters’ is a compilation of speeches delivered by which former Chief Justice of India?

A. Justice Dipak Mishra

B. Justice Ranjan Gogoi

C. Justice NV Ramana

D. Justice DY Chandrachud (Correct)

6. In a social media post, US President Donald Trump referred to Gustavo Petro as “an illegal drug dealer”. Petro is the president of which country? A. Mexico

B. Venezuela

C. Colombia (Correct)

D. Argentina

7. Which protest movement, held recently, involved an estimated seven million people across about 2,600 events opposing Donald Trump’s

policies? A. Resistance Day

B. No Kings (Correct)

C. Stand Up Nation

D. United Voices

8. ‘What is the full form of the Indian quasi-judicial body NCLT?

A. National Company Law Tribunal (Correct)

B. National Council for Legal Training

C. National Committee on Labour and Trade

D. National Centre for Law and Taxation

9. Valmo is the logistics arm of which e-commerce platform?

A. Flipkart

B. Amazon

C. Meesho (Correct)

D. Snapdeal

10. Which is the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army?

A. Garhwal Rifles

B. Rajputana Rifles (Correct)

C. Jammu & Kashmir Rifles

D. 11th Gorkha Rifles