UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Apple iPhone 16, Khaleda Zia, BEST, Unnao, Kuldeep Sengar & more

Daily Quiz 1. Which smartphone model emerged as India’s highest-selling device during the first 11 months of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research data?

A. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

B. OnePlus Nord CE 3

C. Apple iPhone 16

D. Vivo Y29 G

2. … …, who became a global star after appearing in And God Created Woman (1956) and later reinvented herself as a prominent animal-rights campaigner, died recently at the age of 91. Fill in the blanks.

A. Jeanne Moreau

B. Anita Ekberg

C. Brigitte Bardot

D. Romy Schneider

3. The National League for Democracy has not been allowed to take part in the country’s general elections. Name the country and the leader of the party.

A. Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina

B. Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi

C. Nepal and Prachanda

D. Pakistan and Imran Khan

4. The intense global discussion surrounding the Aravalli hills should take a key point into consideration: … …., a term used to describe how ecosystems are fractured by introducing new and alien activities –– roads, ecotourism infrastructure, plantations, farming, mining or just urbanisation. Fill in the blanks.

A. Ecological succession

B. Biodiversity offsetting

C. Landscape homogenisation

D. Habitat fragmentation

5. Which frontline submarine did President Droupadi Murmu board during a sortie on Sunday, thereby becoming the first Indian President to undertake such an exercise onboard a Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarine?

A. INS Karanj

B. INS Kanderi

C. INS Vaghsheer

D. INS Vela

6. Allegations of land encroachment have led to tensions between Karbi and Bihari communities in West Karbi Anglong district of which state?

A. Odisha

B. Meghalaya

C. Jharkhand

D. Assam

7. Who is India’s agriculture minister?

A. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

B. Narendra Singh Tomar

C. Nitin Gadkari

D. JP Nadda

8. NIPGR is an autonomous institution aided by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. What does NIPGR stand for?

A. National Institute of Advanced Plant Biotechnology

B. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Genome Research

C. National Institute of Plant Growth Regulation

D. National Institute of Plant Genome Research

9. Which party’s founder S Ramadoss on Friday issued a public notice warning his son Anbumani who was expelled in September this year against using the party’s name, flag or symbol?

A. Naam Thamizhar Katchi

B. Kerala Congress

C. JD-S

D. PMK

10. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described which dispute-resolution mechanism as “the highest evolution of law”, and not as a sign of weakness, and rooted in India’s ancient tradition of kshama?

A. Mediation

B. Plea bargaining

C. Judicial review

D. Fast-track courts