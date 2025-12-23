UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Bangladesh unrest, AI, space, TikTok & more

Daily Quiz 1. What is the name of England’s attacking Test cricket philosophy under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes since 2022?

A. Total cricket

B. Barmyball

C. Bazball

D. Lionheart cricket

2. The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at the Dhaka University has been renamed in memory of a prominent youth leader who was part of the July Uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh last year. Who is being referred to?

A. Ziaur Rahman

B. Sharif Osman Hadi

C. Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib

D. Kazi Nazrul Islam

3. What position does Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hold?

A. Secretary-General of the United Nations

B. Director-General of UNESCO

C. Director-General of the World Health Organization

D. President of the World Bank

4. Which capital city does the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport serve?

A. Agartala

B. Ranchi

C. Gangtok

D. Guwahati

5. Whose new book, ‘The Web Beneath the Waves,’ is about the undersea cables on the ocean floors that make the Internet possible?

A. Samanth Subramanian

B. Bill Bryson

C. Dennis Chamberland

D. Neal Stephenson

6. What is the term used to describe the practice of overstating or falsely claiming the use of artificial intelligence to project an image of innovation?

A. Algorithmic inflation

B. AI washing

C. Digital whitewashing

D. Tech signalling

7. The Yas Marina Circuit—noted for its unique twilight-to-night race format—is located in which city?

A. Doha

B. Jeddah

C. Manama

D. Abu Dhabi

8. What is the internationally recognised boundary that separates Earth’s atmosphere from outer space, commonly defined at an altitude of about 100 kilometres above mean sea level and used by international bodies to distinguish aeronautical flight from spaceflight?

A. Stratospheric Divide

B. Van Allen Boundary

C. Karman Line

D. Exosphere Threshold

9. In an unusual policy suggestion reflecting changing social pressures on young people, which country’s president has urged officials to examine whether hair loss treatments should be covered under public health insurance, arguing that baldness has become a “matter of survival” rather than merely a cosmetic issue?

A. Argentina

B. South Korea

C. North Korea

D. Singapore

10. Bytedance is the parent company of which popular short-video social media platform?

A. Instagram

B. Snapchat

C. X

D. TikTok

Answers Bazball 2. Sharif Osman Hadi

3. Director-General of the World Health Organization

4. Guwahati

5. Samanth Subramanian

6. AI washing

7. Abu Dhabi

8. Karman Line

9. South Korea

10. TikTok